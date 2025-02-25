OTT K-drama releases this week from 24 February to 2 March: The Potato Lab, History of Scruffiness, and more

From highly anticipated premieres to the latest weekly episodes, this week brings an exciting lineup of dramas across various genres. Whether you're looking for a brand-new series to dive into or keeping up with ongoing favorites, here’s a complete list of upcoming releases along with their air dates and streaming schedules.

History of Scruffiness

Premiering on Wavve on February 26 at 11 am, this romantic comedy explores the chaotic, often embarrassing side of love and relationships. The story follows Seo Min Ki (Cho Byeong Kyu), a hesitant yet impulsive Korean literature freshman whose overthinking leads to a series of awkward missteps. Despite his clumsy nature, his self-reflection adds depth to his journey. Starring Ryeon and Song Ha Yoon in lead roles, the drama is going to bring laughter, heartfelt moments, and the unpredictability of young adulthood.

The Potato Lab

Set in a rural potato research institute, The Potato Lab is a romantic comedy following passionate researcher Kim Mi Kyeong (Lee Sun Bin) and profit-driven businessman So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Oh). When Baek Ho arrives with a sharp capitalist mindset, he clashes with Mi Kyeong, leading to hilarious bickering and unexpected romance. The drama premieres on March 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST on TVING for South Korean viewers and at 1:30 p.m. IST on Netflix for Indian audiences.

The Scandal of Chunhwa

This drama follows the story of a determined princess who sets out to choose her own husband while uncovering the artist behind scandalous paintings of her. Episodes 7 and 8 will premiere on February 27 on TVING.

Newtopia

A soldier, Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), and his girlfriend, Young Joo (Jisoo), fight through a zombie-infested world to reunite. Episode 5 premieres on February 28 at 10:00 p.m. KST on Coupang Play, while international viewers, including those in India, can stream it on Amazon Prime Video from 4:30 p.m. IST.

Friendly Rivalry

Seul Gi (Jung Soo Bin), once the top student at her suburban school, faces fierce yet friendly competition with her wealthy and talented rival Jae I (Hyeri) after transferring to the elite Chaehwa Girls' High in Seoul. Episode 11 airs on February 26, followed by Episode 12 on February 27. South Korean viewers can watch on U+ Mobile TV, while international audiences can stream it on Viki, Netflix, Prime Video, or Disney+, depending on their region.

The Witch

A woman labeled a ‘witch’ after the men she loves suffer misfortune crosses paths with a man determined to defy fate and save her. The drama airs on Channel A at 9:15 p.m. KST, with Episode 5 premiering on March 1 and Episode 6 on March 2. It will also be available for streaming on Viu and Viki.

The White Lotus S3

The third season of the lavish hotel drama is set in Thailand, featuring a diverse cast of wealthy guests and BLACKPINK’s Lisa as part of the hotel staff. Episode 3 airs on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST (7:30 a.m. IST) on HBO and JioHotstar.

My Dearest Nemesis

Su Jeong's (Moon Ga Young) past and present collide when she realizes her new boss (Choi Hyun Wook) might be the same awkward middle schooler she once fell for in an online game and later rejected after meeting face-to-face. Episode 4 airs today, February 25, at 8:50 p.m. KST on tvN for South Korean viewers, while international audiences, including fans in India, can stream it on Netflix at 5:20 p.m. IST.

Undercover High School

A National Intelligence Service agent (Seo Kang Joon) goes undercover as a high school student, handling friendships, challenges, and personal growth in this refreshing comedy. Episode 3 airs on February 28 and Episode 4 on March 1 at 9:50 p.m. KST on TVING in South Korea. International viewers, including those in India, can watch on Viki at 6:20 p.m. IST.

Buried Hearts

Seo Dong Ju (Park Hyung Sik), a leader in Daesan Group's chairman’s secretary office, secretly plans to seize the company, while law professor and ex-NIS director Yeom Jang Seon (Huh Joon Ho) thrives on controlling others like puppets. Episode 3 airs on February 28 and Episode 4 on March 1. South Korean viewers can watch it on SBS TV at 10:00 p.m. KST or stream on Wavve, while international fans, including those in India, can watch it on Jio Hotstar from 6:30 p.m. IST.