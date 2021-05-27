OTT or Theatres: Where would you like to watch movies after the pandemic ends? COMMENT

With the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic taking over the nation, the OTT platforms have witnessed a massive spike in viewership.

It has been over a year since the COVID 19 pandemic had hit the nation and India had undergone months long lockdown. And while we had thought that the tough times are over, the second wave has left everyone shocked as it has claimed lakhs of lives so far. We all have been once again forced to be locked in our respective houses and santisation, masks, vaccination have become our saviours. Not just the normal life but the entertainment industry has also been affected by this pandemic as several big releases were either postponed or opted for a digital release.

Needless to say, there has been an evident rise in OTT viewership during the lockdown. Be it series or movies, the audience has welcomed all the content on the digital platform whole heartedly and continue to look forward to more. This lockdown has certainly dropped hints about a bright future for OTT platforms. On the other hand, theatres are certainly facing a difficult time as the release of movies have been postponed indefinitely and the theatres are shut given the rise in COVID 19 cases across India.

Interestingly, there has been a big competition going between OTT and theatres. And while everyone is eagerly waiting for the COVID 19 pandemic to end soon, there have been speculations about which platform will emerge as the audience’s favourite to watch movies in the future. Share your views if you would like to hit the theatres post pandemic or will prefer watching stuff online on OTT platforms.

