OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar denies rape charges by model: They honey trapped me & used criminal force

OTT producer Ashish Bhavsar has denied the rape charges levied against him by a model. Calling the FIR a counterblast, the producer released a statement denying the accusations and stated that the model and her ‘three accomplices’ have filed the FIR only to save themselves after his previous FIR against them for alleged extortion and abduction.

Ashish Bhavsar alleged that the model and her ‘three accomplices’ used criminal force and threatened him with false rape charges after he had filed an FIR against them. His statement read, "I deny the false allegations of rape levelled against me. This accusation and FIR filed against me is totally false and has been done as a counterblast to my previous FIR for extortion abduction and common intention against the girl and her three accomplices. They honey-trapped me and used criminal force to threaten me with false rape allegations, #metoo attack on social media and went to the extent of abducting me in my own car and took a large sum of money and were demanding more. When I filed an FIR against them, this false FIR of rape has been filed as an afterthought with the only intention to save themselves. This is nothing but the misuse of IPC 376 as it has been seen in recent times. I have full faith in the legal system of our country and am sure that the truth and my innocence will win eventually."

According to a report in ETimes, the FIR was filed against the producer under sections 376 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Shedding light on the matter, the police stated that the victim had accused that the 42-year-old web series producer had raped her on the pretext of casting her in a film. Moreover, the complaint allegedly stated that Ashish threatened to kill the model if she told anyone.

Based on the model’s complaint, an FIR was registered against Ashish at the Goregaon police station in Mumbai in March this year. Ashish appeared before the court and has been sent to custody until September 9th.

