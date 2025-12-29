OTT Releases this week from December 29 to January 4: Stranger Things 5 Volume 3, Haq and more to binge watch

The final week of the year 2025 brings an exciting mix of international and regional titles to OTT platforms, making it the perfect time to settle in for a binge-watch. From highly anticipated finales to fresh romantic and dramatic stories, the releases between December 29, 2025 and January 4, 2026 offer something for every kind of viewer. Here’s a look at the major OTT releases to watch out for this week.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder Creators: The Duffer Brothers

The Duffer Brothers Language: English

English Genre: Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama

Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama Release date: December 31, 2025

One of the most talked-about releases on Netflix, Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 continues the journey of Hawkins and its young heroes as the story moves closer to its conclusion. Known for blending supernatural horror with emotional storytelling, the show promises high stakes, intense drama, and powerful performances in its latest volume.

Haq

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam

Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Creator: Suparn Varma

Suparn Varma Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Family Drama

Family Drama Release date: January 2, 2026

Haq brings a grounded and socially relevant narrative to Netflix this week. The series stars a strong ensemble cast and focuses on themes of justice, morality, and personal struggle. With intense performances and a realistic approach, Haq is expected to appeal to viewers who prefer hard-hitting drama rooted in real-life conflicts and emotional depth.

Eko

Cast: Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin

Sandeep Pradeep, Vineeth, Narain, Binu Pappu, and Biana Momin Creator: Dinjith Ayyathan

Dinjith Ayyathan Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Release date: January 2, 2026

For fans of thrillers, Eko arrives on Netflix as an intriguing addition to the week’s lineup. The film features a suspense-driven plot supported by sharp performances from its lead actors. With mystery at its core, Eko explores complex relationships and hidden motives, making it a compelling watch for those who enjoy edge-of-the-seat storytelling.

Follow My Voice

Cast: Berta Castane and Jae Woo

Berta Castane and Jae Woo Creator: Inés Pintor, Pablo Santidrián

Inés Pintor, Pablo Santidrián Language: Spainish

Spainish Genre: Teen Drama

Teen Drama Release date: January 2, 2026

Romance lovers can look forward to Follow My Voice, a drama that blends emotions, music, and relationships. Led by a young cast, the Amazon Prime series explores love, ambition, and personal growth. Its gentle tone and heartfelt moments make it an easy, comforting watch, especially for viewers who enjoy character-focused romantic stories.

Love From 9 To 5

Cast: Ana González Bello, Diego Klein, Martha Reyes Arias

Ana González Bello, Diego Klein, Martha Reyes Arias Creator: Carolina Rivera

Carolina Rivera Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: January 1, 2026

Love From 9 to 5 is a workplace romance that explores love blossoming amid professional lives. With relatable characters and everyday situations, the Netflix romantic comedy series captures the balance between career and personal relationships, making it a warm and engaging watch to kick off the new year.

My Korean Boyfriend

Cast: Camila Kim, Katy Dias, Luanny Vital, Mariana Tollendal

Camila Kim, Katy Dias, Luanny Vital, Mariana Tollendal Creator: Floresta

Floresta Language: Portuguese

Portuguese Genre: Dating Reality Show

Dating Reality Show Release date: January 1, 2026

Rounding off the list is My Korean Boyfriend, which taps into the global popularity of Korean culture. The Netflix series revolves around cross-cultural relationships and modern romance, featuring charming performances by its lead actors. It offers a lighthearted and relatable viewing experience for fans of romantic dramas.



