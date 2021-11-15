Our 10 favourite moments from ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ episode 5

by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:01 PM IST  |  4.4K
   
In the SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster
In the SOOP BTS ver. S2 Official Poster : courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Advertisement

This year’s BTS ‘In the SOOP’ came to an end with a memorable episode. Though we will miss seeing BTS take a rest and show us the true versions of themselves, we are happy to have seen them during this time. Check out our favourite 10 moments from the last episode.

Call with Paik Chef: 
BTS is best friends with chef Paik Jong Won who they called for some cooking advice.

Jin and RM: 
Jin felt sad about RM not resting enough and mentioned how one needs a balance of himself and RM for the best outcome.

Dad of BTS?
Jimin called SUGA Dad and honestly this pure exchange of love has us emotional.

Sandwich:
The BTS eatery was open once again and SUGA got down to making some delicious tenderloin sandwich, which all the members gobbled down. Jungkook was especially happy grabbing the last one.

Truffle and caviar:
Being one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, BTS dropped some very expensive black truffle and caviar in their food and we think this might be the epitome of eating.

Bam and Jungkook:
The pet and his owner got down to some much-appreciated rest and taking care of their skin.

Fireworks:
The eldest three, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope had some fun with V who humoured them by dancing in the midst of fireworks. The bouncy ‘IDOL’ choreography was an obvious addition.

Jin's ‘Thorn’:
Jin sang a fantastic cover of ‘Thorn’ and we were once again mesmerised by his voice.

Jimin guitar:
Jimin practised his own rendition of the guitar cover of the song ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber.

Dak GalBTS:
The seven boys planned on opening a restaurant and decided on their own jobs. We think they might be a perfect bunch of employees and would sell out in minutes each day. What do you think?

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join

ALSO READ: Top 10 moments from episode 1 of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ that became a hot topic

Advertisement
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

Comments
User Avatar