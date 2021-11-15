Our 10 favourite moments from ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. S2’ episode 5

This year’s BTS ‘In the SOOP’ came to an end with a memorable episode. Though we will miss seeing BTS take a rest and show us the true versions of themselves, we are happy to have seen them during this time. Check out our favourite 10 moments from the last episode.

Call with Paik Chef:

BTS is best friends with chef Paik Jong Won who they called for some cooking advice.

BTS calling Mr.Paik and taking his advice

Jin and RM:

Jin felt sad about RM not resting enough and mentioned how one needs a balance of himself and RM for the best outcome.

: I think we need a mix of namjoon & me. Sometimes I think of when I'm resting, "what would do if he were me?" & I feel like he'd do work, so I start working. But he feels the same when he sees me.

Dad of BTS?

Jimin called SUGA Dad and honestly this pure exchange of love has us emotional.

Yoongi is cooking while listening to Bangtan on today's BTS in the Soop and Jimin asked if he needs help and Suga said " I'm all good, just watching you guys eat makes me full" and Jimin called him their dad! So precious

Sandwich:

The BTS eatery was open once again and SUGA got down to making some delicious tenderloin sandwich, which all the members gobbled down. Jungkook was especially happy grabbing the last one.

there's one more sandwich left, who wants it?



*happily coming with his sandwich*

did you put two pieces of meat?

*nods*

jungkook, are you happy?

i'm so happy

as long as you're happy, jungkook

indeed. you look like bam

*happily eating* @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/wuaVTG33Xg — excusemee (@Mehar_BTS) November 12, 2021

Truffle and caviar:

Being one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, BTS dropped some very expensive black truffle and caviar in their food and we think this might be the epitome of eating.

Yoongi’s King Sandwiches!



Ingredients

•Bread

•1 lb Beef tenderloin/sirloin



Slaw

•1/2 a Cabbage, julienned

•5 tbsp Ottogi ketchup

•5 tbsp Ottogi mayo

•5 tbsp Tonkatsu sauce



Optional Toppings

•Black truffle

•Beluga caviar#WhatBTSAte #IntheSoop2 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/y4PBpFM0mO — BTSARMY Kitchen & Bar (@BTSARMYKitchen) November 12, 2021

Bam and Jungkook:

The pet and his owner got down to some much-appreciated rest and taking care of their skin.

jungkook putting on a face mask before going to sleep and resting with bam <3

Fireworks:

The eldest three, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope had some fun with V who humoured them by dancing in the midst of fireworks. The bouncy ‘IDOL’ choreography was an obvious addition.

proposal by V with fireworks and his hyungs as singers

Jin's ‘Thorn’:

Jin sang a fantastic cover of ‘Thorn’ and we were once again mesmerised by his voice.

Jimin guitar:

Jimin practised his own rendition of the guitar cover of the song ‘Love Yourself’ by Justin Bieber.

jimin playing justin bieber's song love yourself on the guitar

Dak GalBTS:

The seven boys planned on opening a restaurant and decided on their own jobs. We think they might be a perfect bunch of employees and would sell out in minutes each day. What do you think?

The boys were talking about opening a dak galbi restaurant called "Dal GalBTS" and then dividing the positions and their duties.

