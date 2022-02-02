‘Our Beloved Summer’ actor Kim Da Mi shares her views on working with co-star Choi Woo Sik

The friendship between Choi Woong and Gook Yeonsu is one that will be talked about for years to come and we think the actors portraying their roles are not far behind. Kim Da Mi embodied the intelligent and serious Gook Yeonsu while Choi Woo Sik became the artist Choi Woong. Their story in ‘Our Beloved Summer’ received praise from people all around the world.

However, this is not the actors’ first time working with each other and we can see their chemistry blooming. Their last collaboration together was 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, a thriller action film and this was a complete coin flip portrayal for both the versatile actors. Now, talking about her experience working with Choi Woo Sik who is known for his role in ‘Parasite’, Kim Da Mi spoke about working with him again in 'Our Beloved Summer'.

She expressed her delightment and the lack of any awkwardness between the two while filming. Kim Da Mi also mentioned how their knowledge of each other was enough to make them comfortable around each other right from the first shoot and that they are close friends. She also wondered if there could be a Gook Yeonsu without a Choi Woong.

The next step for the actors to work on would be as a married couple- cue the awws- and we can only anticipate the day when Kim Da Mi makes her diverse return with Choi Woo Sik on our waiting screens.

