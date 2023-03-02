Our Beloved Summer fame Kim Sung Cheol might replace Yoo Ah In Hellbound’s new season

Following the news of Yoo Ah In’s drug use, show producers might replace him with ‘Our Beloved Summer’ fame Kim Sung Cheol. Netflix had initially commented on Yoo Ah In’s drug use investigation saying they are discussing the situation with show producers. Kim Sung Cheol has proved his brilliance in acting on multiple occasions. He has played the calm, well-composed second lead in both ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and ‘Do You Like Brahms’. An actor as good as Kim Sung Cheol is likely to do justice to the highly-anticipated second season of ‘Hellbound’.

Why was Yoo Ah In replaced?

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In has recently tested positive for the usage of Cocaine, Ketamine, Marijuana, and Propofol. Yoo Ah In was reportedly taken into police custody earlier this year. After an initial investigation, it was revealed that the actor had tested positive for marijuana and propofol. Further investigation revealed that the actor had also been consuming cocaine and ketamine. Yoo Ah In had a fair few projects lined up this year. The latter-mentioned projects include the films ‘Goodbye Earth’ and ‘The Match’ along with the drama ‘Hellbound’. While the current status of the said movies is yet to be revealed, the producers of Hellbound have definitely found a solution.

Hellbound

‘Hellbound’ is a dark fantasy thriller drama that was released in 2021. The show was based on a webtoon of the same title. The show followed a group of individuals as they were subjected to death at a fixed moment in the near or distant future. The show was a huge commercial success and went on to become the most-watched Netflix series within 24 hours of its release. While a lot of people compared the show’s premise to that of ‘Squid Game’, ‘Hellbound’ still managed to make its own impact.

Kim Sung Cheol

Kim Sung Cheol initially started out by playing various roles in stage musicals. The actor got his first break in 2017 when he was cast in South Korean television series ‘Prison Playbook’. His brilliant acting in Korean dramas like 'Do You Like Brahms' and 'Our Beloved Summer' further contributed to his popularity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

