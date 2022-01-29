'Our Beloved Summer’ leads Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi top January’s drama actor brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for drama actors for the month of January. Determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors, this month’s rankings look at dramas that aired between December 29, 2021, to January 28, 2022.

‘Our Beloved Summer’, SBS’s romantic-comedy drama that ended recently, saw its lead actors, Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi ranking at number 1 and 2 for this month, respectively. While Choi Woo Sik had a brand reputation index of 6,556,797 points, Kim Da Mi garnered an index of 5,337,173 points. Phrases ranking high in Choi Woo Sik’s keyword analysis included ‘Kim Da Mi’, ‘Choi Woong’, and ‘heart fluttering’, while his related terms included ‘dating’, ‘kiss’ and ‘love’ in the highest ranks. Meanwhile, the actor’s positivity-negativity analysis was revealed to have a score of 77.01 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, actor Ji Hyun Woo, currently appearing in KBS’s hit drama ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’, ranked number 3 with a brand reputation index of 4,523,681 points. ‘Snowdrop’ star Jung Hae In followed at rank 4 with 4,306,112 points, while Ji Hyun Woo’s ‘Young Lady and Gentleman’ co-star Lee Se Hee rounded out the Top 5 with 3,065,105 points.

Check out the Top 10 for this month, below:

Choi Woo Sik (6,556,797) Kim Da Mi (5,337,173) Ji Hyun Woo (4,523,681) Jung Hae In (4,306,112) Lee Se Hee (3,065,105) Song Hye Kyo (2,822,148) BLACKPINK’s Jisoo (2,791,842) Noh Jung Ui (2,707,036) Kim Sung Cheol (2,633,161) ZE:A’s Im Siwan (2,252,417)

