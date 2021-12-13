Our Beloved Summer Review: 3 Questions from Choi Woo Sik & Kim Da Mi’s story that we hope will be answered

Classmates. First and last ranked. Star-crossed lovers. Couple. Exes. Haters. The timeline for Kook Yeon Su (Kim Da Mi) and Choi Ung’s (Choi Woo Sik) story is more entangled than the roots of a long-living tree. So how did the haters turn lovers and go back to hating each other?

The first episode opens with a documentary being shot inside a classroom. Kook Yeon Su is a star student, hardworking, blunt, and very goal-oriented. Choi Woong is at the 276th rank, which is also the number of students in the grade. He is calm and the opposite of his counterpart who has now been roped in to shoot the documentary.

Locking horns every step of the way, their older years turn out nothing like what they had planned. Kook Yeon Su is in the marketing industry and is hunting for a hidden artist who happens to be Choi Ung under an alias. An established illustrator with what looks like social anxiety, he wishes to be away from the spotlight.

Now, 10 years since the documentary was first shot, it has gone viral among the young crowd. The original PD wishes to recreate the magic, this time as adults. Kim Jiwoong (Kim Seungcheol) has been a spectator of this since day 1 and has now been handed the task of the reshoot.

A mildly amusing scenario is created when a hard-headed marketer faces off with Kook Yeon Su and a K-pop idol’s eye catches Choi Woong’s art. We end the first week with three questions in our mind:

1. How did the hating classmates end up as a couple?

2. Why did they break up?

3. What relation does Kim Jiwoon have with their story and why did he agree to the reshoot?

Though not a record-breaking start, we found ‘Our Beloved Summer’ to be interesting enough to come back with a round of answers. Should you tune in for two? It seems more of a binge-watch for now, but Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi’s infectious chemistry surely will keep you engaged.

