Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo Shik & My Liberation Notes’ Son Seok Gu confirmed for new Netflix drama

The legendary thriller webtoon 'Murder DIEary' is reborn as a Netflix series. It is a series that tells the story of an ordinary man who accidentally starts murder spree and a detective who pursues him terribly. ‘Murder DIEary’ is based on a webtoon of the same name by the author of the same name, who gave an unpredictable story through shocking storytelling that contrasts with cute drawings.

It is a masterpiece that won the Korea Content Awards Newcomer Award, Today's Woori Manga Award, and the Jury Award at the Readers' Manga Awards, raising the topic of 'crime and punishment' with the story of a thief who commits murder by selecting only those who commit evil deeds.

Here, Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Gu, and Lee Hee Jun, who have been receiving the most attention recently, have united in the drama. Choi Woo Shik, who has captured the hearts of the public with his unique performances such as Netflix movies 'Time to Hunt', 'Parasite', 'Witch', and the drama 'Our Beloved Summer', transformed his intense image into 'Murder DIEary'. Lee-tang, played by Choi Woo Shik, is an ordinary college student who realizes that he has the ability to identify evildoers after his first accidental murder.

From the Netflix series 'DP' to 'My Liberation Notes’ and 'The Roundup 2', Son Seok Gu, who is at his best, plays the role of a detective who pursues a murder case committed by Lee Tang. The detectives confront each other with their animalistic intuition and instinct. Drama 'Mouse', 'Legend of the Blue Sea', movie 'Oh!’, Lee Hee Jun, who has imprinted a heavy presence on each of his works such as 'Moonhee', 'The Managers of Namsan', 'Miss Baek', '1987', and the play 'Even then,' adds strength by taking on the role of Song Chon. Song Chon, a former detective, tracks Lee Tang's whereabouts alone, adding another tension to the drama.

