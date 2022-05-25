Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo Shik & My Liberation Notes’ Son Seok Gu to lead new webtoon based drama?

On May 25th, Choi Woo Shik and Son Seok Gu received an offer to star in the new drama 'Murder DIEary' and are considering appearing. The drama is based on the popular webtoon of the same name and is a crime thriller dark comedy about an ordinary man who accidentally kills a serial killer and has a detective after him.

Interest is gathering whether the meeting between the two actors, who have recently received the hottest attention, will happen. Choi Woo Shik was loved for his soft charm through the drama 'Our Beloved Summer', which ended earlier this year, and is expected to transform once again in 'Murder DIEary'. In ‘Our Beloved Summer’ he played the role Choi Woong, a free-spirited building illustrator who goes by the pseudonym Go Oh. In high school, he was the 267th out of 267 students in the school, but often ranked first in the library borrowing list.

Choi Woo Shik is a Korean–Canadian actor. He first gained widespread recognition for his leading role in the film ‘Set Me Free’ (2014). He then co-starred in the films ‘Train to Busan’ (2016) and ‘Parasite’ (2019), both of which received international critical acclaim and success, the latter winning the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In addition, Son Seok Gu, who released a box-office hit both on the screen and in the drama world through the JTBC drama 'My Liberation Notes’ and the movie 'The Roundup', is also considering joining. Son Seok Gu, is a South Korean actor. He gained recognition for his roles in the television series ‘Matrimonial Chaos’ (2018), ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days’ (2019), ‘D.P.’ (2021), and as well as the films ‘Romance Without Love’ (2021).

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.