Our Beloved Summer’s Kim Da Mi & Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo to lead upcoming apocalyptic thriller film

Netflix has confirmed the production of the movie 'The Great Flood' (working title), written and directed by Kim Byung Woo and starring Kim Da Mi and Park Hae Soo. 'The Great Flood' (working title) is a sci-fi disaster blockbuster film that depicts the struggle between those who bet their last hope for human survival on the last day of the Earth when the Great Flood struck in an apartment submerging in water.

The meeting of actors with a unique aura and solid acting skills also adds to the curiosity about ‘The Great Flood’. Actress Kim Da Mi, who left a strong impression by sweeping the Rookie of the Year awards at various film festivals and awards ceremonies through the movie 'The Witch' and the drama 'Itaewon Class', plays the role of Anna who is an artificial intelligence development researcher in 'The Great Flood' and is struggling to survive in a huge tsunami.

Everything from the complex emotions in front of the irresistible disaster that Kim Da Mi, who has shown amazing character digestibility in each work, will show for the first time, and the desperation of the struggle to survive in extreme situations, is interesting. Park Hae Soo, on the other hand, will be playing the role of 'Hee Jo', who is trying to rescue 'Anna' till the end in the face of the disaster of a great flood that cannot be guaranteed of survival.

Park Hae Soo has shown a wide range of works and characters, from 'Squid Game' that hit the world to 'Yaksha' and 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Zone'. The director and writer, Kim Byung Woo, received rave reviews from both the box office and critics for the 2013 film ‘Terror Live’ and won the Best New Director award at major domestic film festivals including the Blue Dragon Film Festival. It is a sci-fi disaster film which received favorable reviews for its detailed and lively portrayal of the movie.

