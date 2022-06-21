Our Beloved Summer star Kim Da Mi in talks to join the same agency as Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In & more? Find out

On June 20, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that actress Kim Da Mi will be signing an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency. Following this, on the same day, United Artists Agency shared with another South Korean media outlet, that the actress is currently in talks with the agency.

In response to the original report, United Artists Agency’s representative reportedly shared, “We had a meeting with Kim Da Mi and are discussing [the exclusive contract].”

Earlier this year, in May 2022, Kim Da Mi decided not to renew her contract with her then agency, ANDMARQ. Since then, the actress has been operating as a Free Agent (FA), and is currently looking for an agency to join hands with. If the actress signs an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency, Kim Da Mi will be coming under the same roof as other top stars like Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, Kim Dae Myung, Ahn Eun Jin, and more.

Born in 1995, Kim Da Mi was chosen from among 1,500 candidates for the lead role of Koo Ja Yoon in the action mystery movie, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, in 2018, won her many newcomer awards. The actress made her television debut in 2018 with ‘Itaewon Class’, which brought her the award for the Best New Actress (TV) at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Most recently, Kim Da Mi worked with her ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ co-star Choi Woo Shik in the television series ‘Our Beloved Summer’ (2021 - 2022). The actress will be reprising her role in ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ in its 2022 sequel, as a special appearance.