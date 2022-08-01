‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Kim Da Mi officially signs with United Artist Agency

In mid-June, a South Korean media outlet reported that actress Kim Da Mi will be signing an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency. Later on the same day, the agency responded to the report, sharing, “We had a meeting with Kim Da Mi and are discussing [the exclusive contract].”

Following this, on August 1, a representative from United Artist Agency shared, “We will be working together with the irreplaceable actress Kim Da Mi. We will do our best to support Kim Da Mi so that she can showcase her talents as an actress to the utmost.” With this, the ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star comes under the same roof as other talented actors like Song Hye Kyo, Yoo Ah In, Kim Dae Myung, Ahn Eun Jin, and more.

After being chosen from among 1,500 candidates for the lead role of Koo Ja Yoon in the action mystery movie, ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’, Kim Da Mi’s portrayal of the character won her many newcomer awards in 2018. The same year, the actress went on to make her television debut, starring opposite Park Seo Joon in ‘Itaewon Class’. This role went on to bring her the Best New Actress award for Television at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Towards the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Kim Da Mi returned with her ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ co-star Choi Woo Shik, through the television series ‘Our Beloved Summer’. In May 2022, Kim Da Mi decided against renewing her contract with her agency at the time, ANDMARQ. Until United Artist Agency’s recent update, Kim Da Mi had been operating as a Free Agent (FA).

