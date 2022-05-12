‘Our Beloved Summer’ star Lee Jun Hyuk to lead webtoon based drama ‘Vigilante’; Nam Joo Hyuk still in talks

A representative from Lee Jun Hyuk's agency, Ace Factory, announced on May 12, "Lee Jun Hyuk is confirmed to lead 'Vigilante'." It is a drama based on a Naver webtoon of the same name and surrounds the life of Kim Ji Yong, a victim who lost his mother to a neighborhood gangster and criminal judges.

It goes on to show him giving his own sentences to criminals as well as Choi Mi Ryeo, a reporter who notices his existence, and Jo Heon, an investigator who tracks down the existence of Vigilante. Nam Joo Hyuk also announced that he was positively reviewing an offer to appear in 'Vigilante'.

Meanwhile, Lee Jun Hyuk has also been offered an appearance in the movie 'The Roundup 3', and attention is focused on whether Lee Jun Hyuk will spend the upcoming summer by appearing on the small screen and the big screen at the same time.

In 2017, Lee Jun Hyuk gained recognition with his roles in crime thriller ‘Stranger’ and fantasy epic ‘Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds’. In 2020, Lee starred in the time travel mystery thriller ‘365: Repeat the Year’ as a detective of a homicide team. That role brought him Best Acting Award at the 5th Asia Artist Awards, as well as Excellence Award (Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Miniseries) at the 39th MBC Drama Awards.

In 2021, Lee Jun Hyuk starred in the OCN drama ‘Dark Hole’, had a cameo role in the tvN drama ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy’ and appeared in Kwak Kyung Taek's film ‘Firefighter’.

