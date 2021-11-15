Our Beloved Summer Teaser OUT: Choi Woo Shik & Kim Da Mi are brought together by fate

Past and present bring forth two completely different scenarios for Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Gook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi). The once inseparable lovers now stand at crossroads as the leads of the upcoming SBS drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’.

The second teaser starring the famous actors begins in their past where a sunny day emerges for lovestruck Woong and Yeon Soo who are having a date under the tree. Yeon Soo wonders what will happen to them if they ever broke up looking at all their silly squabbles. A socially awkward Woong asks her to not abandon him, making a pinky promise. This further makes Yeon Soo think Woong must like her.

Soon their expressions change and Woong screams into the air asking why they’re breaking up. Now, 10 years later, their fate brings them together. Reiterating their original thought of never meeting again, Yeon Soo seems to think Woong is now a successful illustrator, while she has trouble making a living.

What brought them together? What separated them in the first place? How will they end up? All these questions and more are running into our minds watching the second teaser of Studio N’s first original series.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ also stars Kim Sung Cheol as a producer-director Kim Ji Woong who plans on re-filming the documentary starring the past lovers. Roh Jeong Eui will play the role of NJ who has a crush on Woong.

‘Our Beloved Summer’ premieres on December 6 on SBS.

