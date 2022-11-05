Our Beloved Summer’s Choi Woo Shik to join Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi starrer new restaurant series?

According to a number of entertainment officials on November 5th, Choi Woo Shik is in the final stage of coordinating his schedule to appear in the new 'Restaurant Series'. Following the aforementioned actors Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi and Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik is also considering joining, raising expectations. Choi Woo Shik is a member of 'Youn’s Stay', not a member of 'Youn's Kitchen'. As it became difficult to film the series of 'Youn's Kitchen' abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they filmed 'Youn’s Stay', and Choi Woo Shik newly joined at this time.

Choi Woo Shik's new work:

A 'restaurant series' heading abroad again with an endemic transition. As the production became known, the names of members of 'Youn's Kitchen' such as Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, and Park Seo Joon were mentioned, and Choi Woo Shik of 'Youn’s Stay' have been cast together. Choi Woo Shik, who is currently filming Netflix's new original series 'Murder DIEary', is coordinating the schedule to participate in the 'Restaurant Series'. Regarding this, Management Soop, the agency's agency, said, "It is true that we received the proposal, and we are currently discussing it as we are filming the project."

Restaurant Series:

Not only Choi Woo Shik, but also Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi and other actors who were originally mentioned as cast members are also coordinating the schedule. Although it is a tight schedule due to filming and overseas schedules, it is known that all the cast members have a strong will to participate. New 'Restaurant Series' is scheduled to start filming within the year with the goal of first airing in the first quarter of 2023. Producer Jang Eun Jung of 'Boarding House in Spain' will direct with Na Young Seok PD. It is likely to be scheduled at 9 PM KST on Fridays.

