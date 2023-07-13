Our Beloved Summer’s Kim Da Mi and D.P’s Son Seok Gu’s new drama Nine Puzzle to begin filming in December?

On July 13, the producers of the show Nine Puzzle said that they will begin filming in December and will end the filming by July 2024. Our Beloved Summer star Kim Da Mi and D.P star Son Seok Gu are currently in talks to join as main leads of the drama. Jo Ina, who was the only witness and suspect in a murder case that occurred ten years ago, becomes a profiler and uncovers the truth with Han Sam, a police officer who suspects she is the perpetrator. This is the story of the drama Nine Puzzle. Kim Da Mi is said to have been offered the role of Jo Ina, while Son Seok Gu is said to have been offered the role of Han Sam.

Kim Da Mi’s activities:

Kim Da Mi is going to act in the Netflix original film 'The Great Flood' in 2023. 'The Great Flood' is a science fiction catastrophe film portraying the battles of the people who put their keep going expectation for endurance on the last day of the earth in a flood, in an apartment complex that is submerged in water. Kim Da Mi plays 'Anna', a scientist who creates artificial intelligence to save humankind in the film and Park Hae Soo plays Hee Jo, who battles to protect Anna from the extraordinary flood.

Son Seok Gu’s activities:

Son Seok Gu is occupied with the arrival of the Netflix unique show 'D.P 2', 'Murder DIEary', and the film 'Comment Unit'. ' D.P 2' is a development to the show 'D.P', which was released in 2021, and manages the narrative of military police who get miscreants. Son Seok Gu plays Lim Ji Seop, commander of the tactical police. Murder DIEary is a drama that was serialized on Naver Webtoon from July 2010 to June 2011 and is based on the writings of a young boy. It recounts the narrative of a killer because of a unintentional episode and a criminal investigator pursuing him. Ultimately, 'Comment Unit' portrays the narrative of an about the journalist presence of 'Comment Unit' as a report on internet based popular assessment control while covering them.

