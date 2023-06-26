Our Blues actress Shin Min Ah rewrites history in romantic comedy; Fans eagerly await new drama

'I Don't Want to Lose It' tells the comical love story of a woman who pretends to be married to avoid financial loss and a man who becomes a fake groom to escape a similar predicament. Actress Shin Min-ah has taken on a new role in the romantic comedy series 'I Don't Want to Lose It,' thereby rewriting her own history in the genre.

Shin Min Ah rewrites history with her new comeback

In the series, Shin Min-ah portrays the character Son Ha-young, who has a deep aversion to experiencing any form of loss. Son Ha-young has not received proper love from her mother, her ex-boyfriend has married someone else, and she is unable to enjoy work benefits due to her unmarried status. In response to a report by Star News, AM Entertainment, the actress’ agency shared that she got the offer of a drama from the writer of ‘Her Private Life’. In the drama, every aspect of her life, be it family, career, or love, seems to incur significant losses. Eventually, she enters a fake marriage with Kim Ji-wook, a part-time convenience store worker.

Her Romantic Comedy Career Graph

Shin Min-ah's involvement in 'I Don't Want to Lose It' has already generated high anticipation as she is known as the 'Queen of Romantic Comedy.' Her previous performances in various dramas such as tvN's Hometown Cha Cha Cha-cha, Tomorrow With You, KBS 2TV's Oh My Venus, and SBS' My Girlfriend is a Gumiho showcased her unmatched presence in the romantic comedy genre.

After a year since her last project, tvN's Our Blues, which concluded in June of the previous year, Shin Min-ah has chosen 'I Don't Want to Lose It' as her next work. Fans can expect her to display a different charm while embodying the beloved 'Queen of Romantic Comedy' in this new series.

