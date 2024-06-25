Our Blues’ Choi Young Joon to join Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, and more in new thriller The Price of Confession; Report

Choi Young Joon, a talented Korean actor is preparing for his next big project. According to reports, the actor has been confirmed in a pivotal role in the upcoming thriller drama The Price of Confession. He will star alongside other talents like Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, and more.

Choi Young Joon transforms into a public defender in sleek suit for The Price of Confession

On June 25, Star News reported that Choi Young Joon has been confirmed to star in The Price of Confession. He will reportedly portray the role of Jinyoung In, a public defender, whose sleek appearance in charming suits makes others trust and like him.

After getting her talents recognized in the legal world, he is offered a professor’s designation in a law school at a prestigious private university. Anticipation runs high to witness what kind of depth the Our Blues actor will add to the drama’s narrative.

More about upcoming legal thriller drama The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession is the upcoming mystery thriller by director Lee Jeong Hyo, who previously helmed deft pieces like Doona!, Crash Landing on You, Romance Is a Bonus Book and more. The narrative depicts the bloody chronicle of two women involved in a mysterious murder case.

Kim Go Eun will headline the drama as Mo Eun, the defendant in a murder case of a dentist couple. She is considered an unidentified psychopath.

The actress is known for portraying versatile characters in Exhuma, Little Women, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, and more K-dramas. Hence, there’s much excitement about her unique role in this drama.

Choi Young Joon’s public defender character will take on the case of Mo Eun.

Jeon Do Yeon known for Kill Bokson, joins the cast lineup as Ahn Yun Soo, an art teacher who recently lost her husband. Joining her is Through the Darkness actor Jin Sun Kyu. He used to be a boxer before entering the legal world and now he is the lawyer appointed by Ahn Yun Soo.

Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo will step into the shoes of Baek Dong Hoon, a skilled prosecutor from the District Attorney’s office.

The Price of Confession is scheduled to begin filming in July and is currently under discussion for OTT programming.

