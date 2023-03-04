Our Blues co-stars Han Ji Min and Jung Eun Hye reunite for sweet outing; Ji Sung leaves heartwarming comment

Han Ji Min was recently seen in South Korean TV series ‘Our Blues’. The stories on ‘Our Blues’ are narrated in an omnibus format. It follows different people at different stages of their lives. The show brilliantly portrays what it's actually like to be ‘human’ with all the pros and cons of dealing with life. In the show Han Ji Min played the role of Lee Young Ok, a woman who has a sibling with Down’s syndrome. She is afraid her sister would have a hard time fitting-in and therefore tries to keep her sibling Young Hee from her friends. However, when Young Hee does meet Young Ok’s friends, she’s quick to win them over.

This sibling duo was loved by viewers. Lee Young Hee’s character was played by Jung Eun Hye, a woman who actually has down syndrome. As opposed to picking an actor who would try to portray someone with the disability, the creator of the show wanted Jung Eun Hye to play the part so as to realistically portray what it was like to live with Down syndrome in real life. ‘Our Blues’ was not Jung Eun Hye’s first acting project either, she has previously worked in ‘If You Were Me’ and ‘Please Make Me Look Pretty’. The reel-life sibling recently reunited for a get-together that was shared by Han Ji Min on her Instagram.

Here’s a glimpse of Han Ji Min’s day out with her ‘Our Blues’ co-star Jung Eun Hye.

Han Ji Min is a South Korean actress who started out as an actress when she was still in high school. She appeared in a variety of movies and music videos before finally getting substantial acting projects. She has been part of some very popular Korean dramas including ‘Rooftop Prince’, ‘The Light in Your Eyes’ and ‘Familiar Wife’. She was most recently recognized and appreciated for her work in ‘Our Blues’.

Ji Sung’s comment

Han Ji Min took to her Instagram yesterday and shared glimpses of her adorable day-out with Jung Eun Hye. The post was quick to gain attention and was showered with love and warmth by many netizens. Han Ji Min’s ‘Familiar Wife’ co-star Ji Sung was also quick to comment on the post. The actor called the post ‘beautiful’.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 3 highlights from BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘on the street’ featuring American rapper J. Cole; Watch now