Our Blues Ep 1 & 2 Review: Cha Seung Won & Lee Jung Eun kickstart the tale; Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min peep in

tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ has had an anticipatory start right from when it was announced. It remains as one of the most star studded lineups to begin its course. With the likes of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa joining in, it is sure to be a popular affair.

The first story is of childhood friends Choi Han Su and Jeong Eun Hui played by Cha Seung Won and Lee Jung Eun respectively. A family man now, Han Su returns to Jeju after spending years in Seoul, earning and sending off all his money to his daughter in the US who is training to be a pro-golfer. Now, almost broke and in need of money once again, he has no one to ask money from. On the other hand, Eun Hui is now the owner of many shops and earns loads to support her own siblings.

Their younger selves end up on each other’s favourable side and a brave Eun Hui confesses her love to Han Su who brushes it off. In desperate need of money, Han Su inclines towards getting some from his friend and plans on tricking her. The helplessness of Choi Han Su’s character and the will of Jeong Eun Hi to have another chance at her first love are interesting concepts, explored very in-depth and executed with ease by the actors.

Kim Woo Bin and Han Ji Min aka Park Jeong Joon and Lee Young Ok’s story also begins with the ship’s captain showing genuine interest towards a haenyeo (female diver) who is often looked down upon by Jeju’s residents because of her friendships to the many men. Kim Woo Bin is reluctant and his deep voice is a respite to the awaiting eyes of the fans. Curt as usual, it’s refreshing to have him back on our screens.

Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) and Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah) have a rocky start. We’re very keen on how their story progresses.

‘Our Blues’ is all over the place right from the beginning and that’s a fact we’d like to cherish throughout its course. An omnibus start has left us curious for all the characters that are ready to set afloat with their own stories. Tune in for Two? We definitely will!

