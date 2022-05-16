Our Blues Ep 11 & 12 Review: Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min are in love; Shin Min Ah battles fears head on

Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah), loses her child Yeol’s custody to his father but stands her ground for winning him back. Her friendship with Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) takes rapid turns as he tries to harmlessly flirt. Accepting of his heart, she heals herself slowly around his presence. They promise to stay in touch and though madly in love, Lee Dong Seok lets her go for her child. His behaviour towards his own mom is completely opposite when unbeknownst to him, she is ill.

Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min) is being shunned by the other haenyeos because of the lies they believe she told them. On the other hand her new boyfriend, captain Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) is being warned of her games. The two however are headstrong in their decision to date each other. They head to an overnight trip where conversation about her past breaks ice. Assured of her right intentions, Park Jeong Joon promises to take on all the hurdles in her life. A near death experience leads to a heart to heart with the haenyeo leader and Lee Young Ok reveals her secret caller’s identity, though suspense for the audience lives on.

Jeong Eun Hui (Lee Jung Eun) and her best friend Go Mi Ran (Uhm Jung Hwa) appear to be the closest on the surface while their undertaking of each other is anything but pleasant. References to the past reveal the rude remarks made by her fellow classmates that put down Jeong Eun Hui because of her financial status. Years down the line the same has continued at the expense of her self-respect. How will their story take charge? Will the long time friendship come to an end?

