Our Blues Ep 13 & 14 Review: Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min test their love; Lee Jung Eun & Uhm Jung Hwa tussle

Best friends Jeong Eun Hee (Lee Jung Eun) and Oh Mi Ran (Uhm Jung Hwa) are at sudden loggerheads when Oh Mi Ran finds herself reading Jeong Eun Hee’s personal diary revealing her innermost thoughts. Jeong Eun Hee’s past marred with Oh Mi Ean's harsh words. The whole town's behaviour towards Oh Mi Ran, treating her like a princess while Jeong Eun Hee is brushed off as her helper, is only salt to her wounds.

Oh Mi Ran's confrontation only heats things up and the two part on bad terms. Feeling uncomfortable about their currently breaking relationship, Jeong Eun Hee heads to Seoul give her piece of mind to Oh Mi Ran. The two make up as they realise the other's worth in life and their long-lived friendship is back on track.

Captain Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) and Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min) put up a tough front while falling in love. Though all giggly and content while being with each other, Lee Young Ok is indifferent when an important aspect of her life is revealed to the world. Her twin sister Lee Young Hee is a person with Down Syndrome played by actress Jung Eun Hye who has the condition in real life. Writer Noh Hee Kyung's decision to cast her is earning praises from viewers as is the behind-the-scenes footage of the other actors on set.

In the show, struck with her sudden appearance, Park Jeong Joon is caught off guard. He soon composes himself after doing some research on Down Syndrome and heads to keep his promise of being with the woman he likes. Lee Young Ok is adamant about her decision to cast him out of her life, giving anecdotes about the past men in her life but he displays an iron resolve, winning the audience's heart.

