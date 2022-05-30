Our Blues Ep 15 & 16 Review: Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min find solace in 'acceptance & discovery'

‘Our Blues’ is nearing its end and yet the interest of the audience seems to be as high as ever. Owing to an exciting last week, the viewers have found themselves pulled into the story of Captain Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) and Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min) who are madly in love and yet privy to their own emotions.

Lee Young Ok’s fraternal twin sister Lee Young Hee, played by Jung Eun Hye, has fun with the people from Jeju and has some alcohol, much to their surprise, breaking down another myth about people with Down Syndrome. Soon, a little drunk Lee Young Hee mentions a particularly difficult memory where she recalls being abandoned in the subway by Lee Young Ok. Embarrassed about her actions, Lee Young Ok brushes it off. They land in an argument making Lee Young Ok mention it to Park Jeong Joon how his life won’t be the easiest with her sister around. The entire episode runs around the three of them tossing their own feelings and eventually, Lee Young Ok realizes her sister’s love for her and how her absence must have caused her to become really good at drawing. Her fear comes alive with she discovers her paintings, bringing back her past about her parents who had to give up their dreams to provide for them. She finally accepts her sister’s talents.

The second episode has Hyun Chun Hui (Go Doo Shim), the old lady being approached by her daughter-in-law to take care of her granddaughter after her son lands in an accident. They weasel through the difficulties of being a Seoul-fed 6-year-old and a Jeju native as the island comes to terms with their story.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Our Blues Ep 13 & 14 Review: Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min test their love; Lee Jung Eun & Uhm Jung Hwa tussle