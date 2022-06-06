Our Blues Ep 17 & 18 Review: Shin Min Ah comforts Lee Byung Hun as lands at odds with his mother

‘Our Blues’ premiered its penultimate week of episodes and fans were left bawling their eyes out one second and smiling from ear to ear the next. Hyeon Chun Hee (Go Doo Shim) finds it difficult to digest the fact that her granddaughter has been abandoned by her mother. Living with the toddler turns tough as she resolves to adjusting to her city tastebuds. She heads to Mokpo and finds her injured son. Giving up on her wish to live with her family, she breaks down but decides to take care of her granddaughter. The whole town resorts to lightening up their day and fulfilling their wish of watching 100 moons at once. The picturesque scene is enough to bring tears to your eyes.

Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) played a crucial role in the turn of events as his relationship with his mother, Kang Ok Dong, played by the veteran star Kim Hye Ja, went through a rollercoaster ride. He is informed of her terminal cancer and is faced with the tough choice of choosing to do by his “duties” as everyone around him forces him to or choosing to honour his own feelings that see her as this figure who ignored him all his life. He decides to bombard her with a mountain full of questions wondering why she chose to ill treat him as advised by Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah).

On the other end, Jung Hyun (Bae Hyun Sung) and Bang Young Joo (Roh Yoon Seo) are on the verge of becoming parents. The most wholesome interaction between their fathers is enough to melt your heart. ‘Our Blues’ heads into its final week with happy endings on the horizon for everyone.

