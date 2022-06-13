Our Blues Ep 19 & 20 Review: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min & more bid a happy goodbye

‘Our Blues’, an omnibus tvN drama, completed its run on June 12 after 10 weeks of storytelling at the hands of the many interesting characters from Jeju. The last week was dedicated to the characters of Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) and his mother Kang Ok Song (Kim Hye Ja). As the two embark on their life’s first trip, Lee Dong Seok plans on fulfilling all of the wishes of his dying mother.

On multiple occasions, they lock heads and then have heartfelt conversations that reflect on the hardships of their past. The mother-son duo heads into an understanding of each other wondering if things could have turned out differently for them. With the passing away of Kang Ok Dong, Lee Dong Seok’s admission of his need for maternal love sets off another thought about how parents and their children can make or break each other’s lives.

Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) manages to take Lee Young Ok (Han Ji Min) to his parents’ house despite her many attempts to stop them. She seems to be sure of not accepting any but three derogatory or insulting remarks from them but their hearty welcome leaves her speechless.

Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah) begins to communicate with Lee Dong Seok, accepting her as a man in her life and is surprised by the Jeju residents’ warm embrace. She proceeds to become a part of their one big family.

The show ends with an athletic meet as all the cast members head to a representative event to give closure to their characters. We are taken back through all the events that carried each of their stories in a kaleidoscope of the many moments. ‘Our Blues’ comes to a close on a comforting note with happy endings for all the characters that have made it honest and heartbreaking but full of love.

