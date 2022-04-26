Our Blues Ep 3 & 4 Review: Cha Seung Won & Lee Jung Eun mend ties, Kim Woo Bin & Han Ji Min challenge love?

Choi Han Su (Cha Seung Won) and Jeong Eun Hui (Lee Jung Eun) find themselves in a prickly situation as Eun Hui finds the truth behind his marriage. She connects the dots that the purpose of their whirlwind trip to Mokpo was not so that they can develop a relationship but so that her childhood friend can ask for her money.

Disheartened, the character arc of Jeong Eun Hui, very fabulously embodied by Lee Jung Eun, goes through a multitude of changes. Her discovery of a happy looking family inside Choi Han Su’s locket takes her through the pain of almost becoming the reason behind their breaking up. Choi Han Su on the other hand reflects on his life and finds that finding balance does not mean giving up. He lets go of his job and his will to start anew brings a refreshing side to the story.

Captain Park Jeong Joon finds himself falling for the girl everyone warns him against. In a bid to save Lee Young Ok from a drunk neighbour, the two end up on a walk along the soothing waters. Their talk reveals hidden stories of the past and makes them realise just how differently they have lived. The casual flirting on both ends exhibits an easy going relationship in the making.

Will they let go of their fears or will they let it get the best of them? We’re left curious!

‘Our Blues’ airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN and Netflix.

