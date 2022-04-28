Our Blues Ep 5 & 6 Review: A teen pregnancy & Shin Min Ah’s struggles, how will Jeju react?

'Our Blues' has unraveled another week full of surprising and engaging stories and we are ready with popcorn and tissues by our side to take it all in. With Jung Hyun (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Bang Yoon Joo (Roh Yoon Seo) raising their curiosity about their story, this week began with the unease of two teenagers finding out if they are going to be parents.

Throughout the process of unraveling the pressure of having to figure out teen pregnancy, the taboo around it, and the fear of the results, the characters of ‘Our Blues’ do a fabulous job of keeping it real. The thought of abortion and the decision to not go through with it, they touch on the topic with care, albeit not enough deeply. It’s emotional but enough to make you run for tissues.

Shin Min Ah as Min Seon Ah challenges the role of motherhood for the first time as more sensitive topics of depression and parental care are broached through the next episode. The plight of a child being asked to choose between his mother and father while their relationship crawls through a divorce is shown in yet another light by a counselor.

Lee Byung Hun as Lee Dong Seok finds himself reminiscing about the Min Seon Ah that he once knew and would spend time doing spontaneous things. His one-sided love confession leaves him with a bad memory though he powers through with a bad relationship with his aunt who raised him as his mother.

Lee Young Ok’s (Han Ji Min) past haunts her while Jeju finds more reason to outcast the rookie diver. The displease and hierarchy in a rural workplace finds itself tugging at Park Jeong Joon’s (Kim Woo Bin) resolve.

