Our Blues Ep 7 & 8 Review: Shin Min Ah saved; Park Ji Hwan & Choi Young Joon fight it out after pregnancy news

Last week ended with a shocking turn of events as Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah) suddenly disappeared and the Jeju residents thought she had attempted to take her own life. The group of haenyeos try to bring her up while Lee Dong Seok does not lose his cool and calls up an ambulance. The whole demeanor of the truck merchant screams of his care for the friend that he once knew and now cannot seem to get out of his mind.

On the other hand, the young couple of Jung Hyun (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Bang Yoon Joo (Roh Yoon Seo) decide to confess to their fathers and ask for help. Their resolve in not wording it as a mistake seems to be one said with determined self-belief and care for one another. However, their walls soon break as reality hits and they are left with no option but to have Jung Hyun drop out of school as teachers and students get involved. The situation turns all the messier when Bang Yeon Joo (Ron Yoon Seo) falls ill and her baby’s father is out in search of money.

The secret behind In-kwon and Ho-sik, the two inseparable best friends’ fall out is revealed when a gambling Hosik loses his wife and is left with no money to feed his daughter. He feels insulted by Inkwon’s insinuation of using his child to get some bills and eventually turns his life around. Fantastic acting by Park Ji Hwan (Jung Inkwon) and Choi Young Joon (Bang Hosik) carries this week’s episodes and you are taken deep into the understanding of a parent-child relationship.

Captain Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) has his mind on the woman that everyone seems to warn him about. What will he do?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori The Virgin’ & more