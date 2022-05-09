Our Blues Ep 9 & 10 Review: Lee Byung Hun & Shin Min Ah’s past offers hope for a budding romance

Min Seon Ah (Shin Min Ah) runs away from her motel and Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) is left searching for her, hoping that she is still alive and well. On the way, a multitude of thoughts keep running in his mind as he recalls their childhood memories and how they became each other’s emotional support.

An enraged Dong Seok at the thought of his first love being taken advantage of or willing to choose someone else over him finds himself at the other end of an assault report made by Seon Ah. This does not bode well with him and the two part ways immediately after. The countless emotions going over his face are a perfect display of his feelings. Curious about her decision to report him, he prods her in the present time only to learn of his feelings being reciprocated.

The two find camaraderie at their disposal and take it up instead of a failed attempt at any romantic relationship whatsoever. Through her failed trial for her son’s custody, Dong Seok is her confidante and the two learn to accept sorrow wholeheartedly. They build a house in Jeju for Seon Ah and her son in hopes that they can begin a new life. At the same time Dong Seok’s complicated relationship with his mother is shed light upon.

Shin Min Ah’s take on depression is well delivered and succeeds in not glorifying a mental illness but instead exploring its many facets. The attempt at explaining it to a lay man is direct and not sugar coated adding to the detailed essence of the show.

Park Ji Hwan as Jung Inkwon and Choi Young Joon as Bang Hosik accept their children as teen parents after a teary heart to heart over alcohol. Park Jeong Joon (Kim Woo Bin) tries his best to convince the haenyeos of Lee Young Ok's (Han Ji MIn) right intentions. How will their story progress?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Our Blues Ep 7 & 8 Review: Shin Min Ah saved; Park Ji Hwan & Choi Young Joon fight it out after pregnancy news