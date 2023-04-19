Our Blues fame Cha Seung Won reportedly offered to lead remake of hit black comedy film Guns & Talks

South Korean actor Cha Seung Won is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama remake of the 2001 film ‘Guns & Talks.’ Fans of the actor and the original film are eagerly waiting to see if he will take on the challenge of bringing the beloved characters and storyline to the small screen.

Cha Seung Won in discussions with the team

On April 18, YG Entertainment clarified Cha Seung Won's casting in the upcoming drama adaption, saying, "Cha Seung Won's appearance in 'Guns & Talks' has not yet been decided. It's one of the projects for which he has a casting offer and is now in negotiations."

The Plot of the film

The original version of ‘Guns & Talks,’ directed by Jang Jin and released in 2001, is a grim comedy about four hired killers who methodically plan their operations together. Cha Seung Won has been cast in the role of the team's leader, which was originally performed by Shin Hyun Joon.

The original film was praised for its action-packed storyline and dynamic characters, making it a fan-favorite in South Korea. The film's planned drama remake has been rumoured to be a 12-part series that will air over the course of two seasons of six episodes each, but the show's production team has claimed that nothing has been finalised as of yet.

If Cha Seung Won accepts the role, the actor has previously starred in popular dramas such as ‘A Korean Odyssey’ and ‘Our Blues’ as well as films like ‘Night in Paradise’ and ‘High Heel’.

About Cha Seung Won

Cha Seung Won is a South Korean model and actor. He earned an engineering degree from Mokwon University before beginning a successful modelling career in 1988. Despite the fact that his 1997 debut film ‘Holiday in Seoul’ and several of his subsequent parts did not establish him as a great star, he received notice in 2000 for his portrayal in the firefighter film ‘Libera Me.’

Cha Seung Won is known for his versatile acting skills and has portrayed a range of characters throughout his career. Fans are excited to see what he will bring to the role in the ‘Guns & Talks’ remake if he accepts the offer, as he has proven his ability to take on complex and intense characters in the past.

