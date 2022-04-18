‘Our Blues’ & ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ hit new ratings records

With their latest episodes, tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ and KBS’ ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ both recorded new personal bests! With its April 17 episode, ‘Our Blues’ achieved the show’s highest ratings yet. The series recorded an average nationwide rating of 9.2 percent with its fourth episode.

With this, ‘Our Blues’ successfully set a new personal record in viewership, and also came in first place in its time slot across all cable channels among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49 (earning a nationwide average of 4.8 percent with this demographic). Boasting a star-studded line-up of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa, ‘Our Blues’ is taking a fresh omnibus approach.

KBS’ drama ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ has only two weeks to go in its run, and is still climbing to new highs. With its latest episode, the historical series recorded an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent, its highest yet. The series began airing in December 2021, and is nearing the end of its 32-episodes-long run.

With an average nationwide rating of 24.1 percent, KBS 2TV’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ was the most-watched program of Sunday night. Beginning on April 2, the series stars Choi Ye Bin, Bae Da Bin, Yoon Shi Yoon, and Oh Min Seok.

JTBC’s new series ‘My Liberation Notes’ starring Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, Son Seok Gu and Lee El, fell to its lowest ratings yet, recording 2.3 percent with its fourth episode. OCN’s ‘A Superior Day’, meanwhile, recorded a nationwide average of 0.9 percent.

