Our Blues Main Poster OUT: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin & more look glee and content in new images

tvN has shared the latest update for its upcoming drama, ‘Our Blues’. An omnibus story set in the heart of Jeju Island, loved and cherished by many, the show is set to be a highlight for the fans who have been promised a heartwarming time.

The main posters for the show bring forth the 14 people who will become the home for many in the coming days. Helmed by the extremely loved faces of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, and Han Ji Min, they beam under the glaring sun, staring at something in the distance. They are followed by Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Hye Ja, Go Doo Shim, Uhm Jung Hwa, Park Ji Hwan, Choi Young Joon, Bae Hyun Sung, Noh Yoon Seo, and Ki So You who will join them on this project. Dressed in casuals, the cast is cheering while looking at what seems to be a camera for a picture-perfect snap. The message, “Let’s be happy, all of us who are alive!

”

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the real-life couple- Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin who will take up an acting project together, though not opposite each other, for the first time. What’s more, is this happens to be Kim Woo Bin’s return to acting after some crucial years when he battled nasopharyngeal carcinoma and took a break from his career.

‘Our Blues’ premieres on April 9 on tvN at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’