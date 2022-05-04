‘Our Blues’ maintains No. 1 on most buzzworthy drama list; ‘My Liberation Notes’ stars rank high on actor list

The weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, have been released. After debuting at rank 2 in the first week of April, ‘Our Blues’ rose up to rank 1 In the second week of April on the list of dramas. Following this, ‘Our Blues’ has now maintained its spot atop the ranks in the fourth week of April, making this its third consecutive week at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas.

The cast of tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ has also claimed four spots in the top 10 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas, with Noh Yoon Seo rising to rank 4, Choi Young Joon following at rank 5, Shin Min Ah at rank 6, and Lee Byung Hun at rank 10.

JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’, likewise, holds onto its rank at number 2 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for this week, while its stars rise up to claim the first two spots on the list of actors, with Son Seok Gu ranking at number 1 and Kim Ji Won ranking at number 2.

‘Again My Life’ star Lee Joon Gi also maintains a high rank on the list of actors for this week, claiming rank 3. Meanwhile, the show itself ranks at number 5 on the list of dramas.

The remaining ranks in the top 10 on the list of dramas are occupied by ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ (rank 3), ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) 3’ (rank 4), ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’ (rank 6), ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’ (rank 7), ‘Shooting Stars’ (rank 8), ‘Tomorrow’ (rank 10), and ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ (rank 10).

Meanwhile, ‘The Killer’s Shopping List’ star Lee Kwang Soo ranks at number 7 on the list of actors, followed by Ahn Bo Hyun (‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’) at number 8 and Lee Yo Won (‘Green Mothers’ Club’) at number 9.