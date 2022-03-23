Our Blues Poster: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min & more greet the camera

tvN and TVING’s upcoming drama is a wholesome story of 14 people presented in an omnibus format where all their tales have different colors but are tied together by one common factor. ‘Our Blues’ displays the lives of people living in the Jeju Island entangled by their houses in the small town.

The latest teaser presents the precious relationship between the characters of Go Doo Shim and Ki So Yoo. The grandmother granddaughter duo doesn’t have the best of starts but their relationship develops bit by bit. Hyeon Chun Hee is a resident of the island while the young girl is not familiar with the place. Son Eun Gi is left by her mother at her grandmother’s place in Jeju where she promises to take back the child after 2 weeks.

With passing time, Hyeon Chun Hee learns just how different their worlds are as Son Eun Gi demands various foods like sausage and fried egg, not commonly eaten by the old lady. Frustrated by their lack of successful communication, the two always end up at odds with each other. Hyeon Chun Hee trusts Lee Dong Seok (Lee Byung Hun) with the task of taking care of the kid and she is looked after and adored by the whole town. With the fear of abandonment and a growing child, how will Hyeon Chun Hee make ties?

‘Our Blues’ boasts a star cast of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won and more who will each lead different lives. The highly anticipated show will premiere on April 9.

A new ‘Hello’ poster was released as below.

