‘Our Blues’ ranks atop most buzzworthy drama list as its stars reign over actor rankings

The weekly lists of most buzzworthy dramas and actors ranking the ones that generated the most buzz, based on data spanning news coverage, online discussions, social media, and more, have been released. In the second week of April, ‘Our Blues’ rose up to rank 1 on the list of dramas, as its stars dominated the ranks across the list of most buzzworthy actors.

After debuting at number 2 last week, tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ topped the list in its second week. Additionally, its stars swept the rankings on the list of actors, with Cha Seung Won ranking at number 1, Lee Jung Eun at number 2, Han Ji Min at number 4, and Kim Woo Bin ranking at number 10.

JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Notes’ also rises in the rankings this week, coming up to number 2. The show’s stars Kim Ji Won and Son Seok Gu, meanwhile, ranked at number 5 and number 6 respectively, on the list of actors.

SBS’ ‘Again My Life’ maintains its spot at rank 3, as does the show’s star Lee Joon Gi, who is also ranked at number 3 on the list of most buzzworthy actors.

MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ moves up a spot, ranking at number 4 this week, followed by JTBC’s ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ at number 5 (which also rose up a spot in the ranks). Meanwhile, ‘Green Mothers’ Club’ star Lee Yo Won ranks at number 9 on the list of actors for this week.

Ranks 6 through 10 on the list of dramas are occupied by ‘Kill Heel’, ‘Love Twist’, ‘The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won’, ‘Military Prosecutor Doberman’, and ‘It’s Beautiful Now’, respectively. ‘Kill Heel’ stars Kim Ha Neul and Lee Hye Young, meanwhile, rank at number 7 and number 8 on the list of actors, respectively.