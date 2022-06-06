‘Our Blues’ records personal highest ratings ahead of final week

With only two episodes spread across a final weekend left in its run, tvN’s omnibus series ‘Our Blues’ has risen to a new all-time high in ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 18 of ‘Our Blues’, which aired on June 5, recorded the highest viewership ratings that the drama has seen to date. The latest episode took first place in its time slot across all channels while scoring an average nationwide rating of 12.5 percent.

Additionally, ‘Our Blues’ also took the first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers between the ages of 20 to 49, recording a nationwide average rating of 5.1 percent among this demographic. With a star-studded cast, ‘Our Blues’ has been steadily keeping itself in the buzz. The drama itself maintained the second spot in the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the fourth week of May, while its stars Han Ji Min, Jung Eun Hye and Kim Woo Bin also grabbed spots in the Top 10 for most buzzworthy drama actors.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s ‘Cleaning Up’, which aired its second episode on the same day, scored an average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent, recording a slight dip in its viewership ratings as compared to its premiere episode the previous day, which recorded 2.7 percent. Starring Yeom Jung Ah, Jeon So Min and Kim Jae Hwa as service cleaners for a securities company, ‘Cleaning Up’ follows the three people’s rebellion in the face of an opportunity for insider trading.

Further, MBC’s ‘Showtime Begins!’ saw a rise in its ratings, as it recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent with its latest episode. Ratings for KBS 2TV’s ‘It’s Beautiful Now’ also rose, as the drama recorded a nationwide average of 23.8 percent.

Which of these dramas have you been following? Share with us below!