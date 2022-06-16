‘Our Blues’ remains atop most buzzworthy drama list; Seo Hyun Jin maintains rank atop drama actor list

The lists ranking dramas and actors that generated the most buzz during the second week of June have been released. These weekly lists are based on data about the dramas and actors who created the most buzz during a specific time period, across news articles, social media posts, online communities and more.

In its final week, airing episodes 19 and 20, tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ has maintained its spot atop the list of most buzzworthy dramas, after reclaiming the spot last week. Throughout its run, the omnibus series achieved consistently high ranks on the weekly list. Meanwhile, ‘Link’ and ‘Insider’ debuted on the list this week at ranks 4 and 8, respectively.

The top 10 most buzzworthy K-dramas for the second week of June are as follows:

tvN’s Our Blues SBS’ Why Her? tvN’s Sh**ting Stars tvN’s Link tvN’s Eve KBS2’s Bloody Heart KBS2’s Gold Mask JTBC’s Insider JTBC’s Cleaning Up MBC’s Doctor Lawyer

Similarly, ‘Why Her?’ star Seo Hyun Jin also maintained her rank at number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy drama actors, while her fellow cast member Hwang In Yeop also maintained his rank at number 8. New drama ‘Link’ also saw its stars Moon Ga Young and Yeo Jin Goo entering the list, ranking at number 6 and 7 respectively.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the second week of June, below: