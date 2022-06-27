‘Our Blues’ star Han Ji Min to appear on ‘You Quiz on the Block’? Find out

Actress Han Ji Min will reportedly be appearing on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’. On June 27, a media outlet reported that the actress will be making a guest appearance on the popular talk show, marking her very first time on the show. In response to this, a representative of ‘You Quiz on the Block’ reportedly confirmed the report, stating that the actress has already completed filming for the episode.

The representative reportedly shared with a South Korean media outlet, “Han Ji Min completed filming for ‘You Quiz on the Block’ on June 22. Han Ji Min’s filmed segment is scheduled to air on the coming 6th of July.”

With two MCs, Yoo Jae Seok and Jo Se Jo, ‘You Quiz on the Block’ features the guests partaking in a conversation with the two hosts, and also taking part in surprise quizzes. Following the reports, Han Ji Min’s exchange with the two hosts is being anticipated immensely, particularly because of her recent impressive performance in tvN’s drama ‘Our Blues’.

An omnibus series, ‘Our Blues’ featured a star-studded line-up, including Han Ji Min, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Woo Bin. The show, also available for streaming on Netflix in India, depicted the sweet and bitter moments in the lives of people positioned in different places in life, against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island. ‘Our Blues’ premiered on April 9, and recently aired its last episode on June 12.

Meanwhile, ‘You Quiz on the Block’ airs weekly on Wednesdays at 8:40 pm KST (5:10 pm IST), and according to the reports, the episode with actress Han Ji Min will air on July 6.