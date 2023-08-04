Our Blues star Lee Byung Hun and Switch actress Lee Min Jung anticipating their second child; agencies confirm

Squid Game 2 actor Lee Byung Hun is confirmed to be having his second baby with Boys Over Flowers actress Lee Min Jung. On August 4, it was reportedly said that the two stars were expecting a baby after 8 years since their first child and it was confirmed by their agencies on the same day that the news was true.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung are expecting their second baby

On August 4, an exclusive report was made about the Our Blue actor and Smile, You actress' expected child. However, only sooner was it confirmed by their agencies that the news was indeed true as the two stars are having a baby. Lee Min Jung's agency MSteam Entertainment revealed the good news by saying, "It is true Lee Min Jung is pregnant with her second child. As this was both Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung's decision, the two are very happy about it." The All About Romance actress will be having her second child with the Iris actor after 8 years. The two stars tied the knot in the year 2013, they have been receiving enormous support from the public and are dubbed as the lovebird couple for the past 10 years. In 2015, the Who Are You? actress had her first baby, and 2023 marked eight years since then as she is expecting her second child with the Mr. Sunshine actor.

About Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung

The Our Blues star is a veteran actor who is popular in South Korea as well as worldwide for his role as Eugene Choi in the K-drama Mr. Sunshine alongside Kim Tae Ri and Yoo Yeon Seok. He also appeared in the first season of the Netflix hit K-drama Squid Game premiered in the year 2020 which took the world by storm and he is all set to make his appearance once again in season 2 of the drama. His upcoming film Concrete Utopia alongside Park Seo Joon and Park Bo Young will also be released on August 9. Actress Lee Min Jung appeared in K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers which is a first for many international K-drama fans and received massive attention for her role in the film Cyrano Agency and K-drama Big. She recently appeared in the film Switch released in 2023 as Soo Hyun.

