‘Our Blues’ star Lee Byung Hun ranks atop drama actor brand reputation rankings for May; Check out the Top 10

The Korean Business Research Institute has released brand reputation rankings for drama actors for the month of March. Determined through data analysis of media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 50 actors, this month’s rankings look at dramas that aired between April 5, 2022, to May 5, 2022.

Currently starring in the tvN omnibus series ‘Our Blues’, actor Lee Byung Hun tops the list for the month of May. The actor recorded a brand reputation index of 3,817,265 points (participation index: 594,594; media index: 739,125; communication index: 1,189,757; community index: 1,293,790). Lee Byung Hun’s keyword analysis saw high-ranking phrases including “Jeju Island” and “satoori (dialect)”. Meanwhile, his related terms included “transform”, “real” and “vivid” as the highest-ranking terms. Further, Lee Byung Hun’s positivity-negativity analysis for the month of May shows a score of 76.14 percent positive reactions.

Lee Joon Gi, currently starring in ‘Again My Life’, ranked at number 2 for this month, with a brand reputation index of 3,248,377 points. With a total brand reputation index of 2,548,804 points, ‘My Liberation Notes’ star Son Seok Gu came in at rank 3 for this month on the list of drama actor rankings.

Check out the Top 10 drama actors in the list of brand reputation rankings for this month, below:

Lee Byung Hun Lee Joon Gi Son Seok Gu Cha Seung Won Han Ji Min Lee Jung Eun SF9’s Rowoon Shin Min Ah Kim Hee Sun Park Joo Mi

