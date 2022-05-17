‘Our Blues’ star Lee Jung Eun to reunite with Park Bo Young in upcoming webtoon based slice of life drama?

On May 7, Lee Jung Eun received the script for the new drama 'Morning Comes to the Mental Ward' and is currently reviewing it positively. Lee Jung Eun is currently performing in tvN's 'Our Blues', and is busy with her first feature film, 'Homage', which will be released on May 25th. It is known that filming for 'Morning Comes to the Mental Ward' will start in July.

In addition, Park Bo Young was selected as the main character in this drama, but with Lee Jung Eun joining, the two met again after 7 years since the tvN drama 'Oh My Ghost'. At that time, Park Bo Young was a kitchen assistant for Na Bong Seon, and Lee Jung Eun was serving high school bodhisattva.

Lee Jung Eun is a South Korean actress. She is best known internationally for her role as the housekeeper Moon-gwang in the Academy Award winning film ‘Parasite’. Her acting skills are recognized for her role as a housekeeper and she has won numerous Best Supporting Actress Awards including Busan Film Critics Association Award, Buil Film Award, Chunsa Film Award and Blue Dragon Film Award.

In 2014, Lee Jung Eun debuted in television drama ‘The Queen's Classroom’. Lee Jung Eun drew attention from the public for her role as Shaman of Seobinggo-dong in the tvN drama series ‘Oh My Ghost’ (2015). In 2017, Bong Joon Ho who knew her from her acting in his movie ‘Mother’ (2009) and Musical ‘Laundry’, asked her to act as voice actor of genetically modified pig in Netflix movie ‘Okja’ (2017). She spent days researching for this role.

'Morning Comes to the Psychiatric Ward' is based on a webtoon of the same name by writer Iraha, a former nurse, and depicts various episodes of the psychiatric ward from the perspective of the main character, Si Na Jung.

