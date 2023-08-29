Our Blues star Shin Min Ah pays condolences to grieving family of boyfriend Kim Woo Bin's late fan

Shin Min Ah sent condolences to the family of a fan who passed away. A friend of the late fan of Kim Woo Bin shared on a social media platform that the actress sent flower wreaths at the funeral center. In honor of the late fan, Kim Woo Bin attended the funeral and shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram.

Shin Min Ah paid condolences to the family of Kim Woo Bin's fan

Previously on August 26, it was revealed that a huge fan of the Black Knight actor had left the world. While he visited the family of the late fan, it was found out that his long-time girlfriend and actress Shin Min Ah also expressed her condolences to the family of the late fan. On August 29, a social media post was shared by a friend of the fan where it showed that the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actress had sent flower wreaths to honor the fan. The friend said this while sharing the pictures, "The bereaving family wished to express their grateful hearts so I am sharing the flower wreaths sent by actor Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah, and their agency". Fans appreciate this gesture made by Shin Min Ah and her agency AM Entertainment.

Kim Woo Bin's message to the fan

Uncontrollably fond actor Kim Woo Bin paid a visit to the grieving family at the funeral of his fan in Busan. He shared a picture on his Instagram from a plane on August 26, 2023, paying tribute to his deceased admirer Ji Won. When he went to her funeral, he understood how dedicated she was to him as a supportive fan. He treasured her smile and encouragement. He did not want to think of it as a final goodbye so expressed his hope for a future reunion and wished her happiness. He pledged to think of her often and prayed for her to give him the courage to move forward. Kim Woo Bin expressed his gratitude to Ji Won for her unwavering support. She had a significant influence on the actor's life and work and he valued that impact so he promised to see her again someday.

