‘Our Blues’ starring Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin & more halts filming after Lee Byung Hun tests COVID-19 positive

On February 9, it was reported that renowned actor Lee Byung Hun has tested positive for the COVID-19. His agency BH Entertainment’s representative confirmed the news by saying that the actor recently underwent a PCR test and his results came back positive on February 7. Lee Byung Hun is currently in self-quarantine, having received his vaccination doses and a booster shot. They also notified that the actor was currently experiencing no problems with his health.

Soon, an official from the production company behind the upcoming tvN drama ‘Our Blues’, Studio Dragon said that they have temporarily halted the filming for the drama. They stated, “The production team immediately stopped filming after hearing the news of Lee Byung Hun’s positive result and all members of cast and crew underwent testing. They received negative results.”

Moreover, his wife, actor Lee Min Jung’s agency MSteam Entertainment also revealed that she had been identified as a close contact with Lee Byung Hun and underwent testing during her self-quarantine, the results of which came back positive.

‘Our Blues’ is an upcoming omnibus involving the elite crowd of the Korean entertainment industry. Among the confirmed cast, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun and Uhm Jung Hwa have been revealed in main roles. The drama is expected to release this year.

