‘Our Blues’ stars and famed couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin spotted on a vacation in Paris

Our favourite actor couple seems to be enjoying some quiet time in Paris. According to reports, a Chinese netizen shared a few photos of actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin as they spotted them out and about in Paris. The netizen reportedly uploaded the images on Chinese social media and the same have since gone viral.

According to the original account holder of the images, the couple initially did not know that their photos were being taken; however after realizing that someone had noticed them, they did not seem affected by it and went on with their day. They further said that Kim Woo Bin waved them goodbye. Dressed in casual clothes, they looked at ease around each other, attesting to their long standing relationship.