‘Our Blues’ stars and famed couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin spotted on a vacation in Paris
The two first started dating in 2015.
Our favourite actor couple seems to be enjoying some quiet time in Paris. According to reports, a Chinese netizen shared a few photos of actors Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin as they spotted them out and about in Paris. The netizen reportedly uploaded the images on Chinese social media and the same have since gone viral.
According to the original account holder of the images, the couple initially did not know that their photos were being taken; however after realizing that someone had noticed them, they did not seem affected by it and went on with their day. They further said that Kim Woo Bin waved them goodbye. Dressed in casual clothes, they looked at ease around each other, attesting to their long standing relationship.
In the images shared by other netizens, Kim Woo Bin can be seen in a blue top, grey loose pants with white sneakers. Shin Min Ah on the other hand went for a white T-shirt, white trousers look with a yellow shirt on her back. Her head was covered with a black bucket hat as the two walked down the roads of the city, stopping at a cafe.
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have been a popular couple ever since they announced their relationship in 2015. They recently starred in omnibus drama ‘Our Blues’, though not opposite each other. While their scenes together were few and far between, it kept the fans content seeing the two in the same project. The couple first connected through a fashion photoshoot and have been going strong since.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Real life couple Shin Min Ah & Kim Woo Bin in Our Blues: Writer Noh dishes on her reason to cast separately