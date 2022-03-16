Our Blues Teaser: Bae Hyeon Seong & Roh Yoon Seo are at odds with Choi Young Joon & Park Ji Hwan’s wishes

The land of Jeju island is afloat with lovers and arch enemies alike. Jung Hyun (Bae Hyeon Seong) and Bang Young Joo (Roh Yoon Seo) are high school students who were born and brought up in Jeju. They are in love with each other and dream of escaping to the wonderland of Seoul.

However, one major obstacle stands between their dreams and wishes of being together- their fathers. Played by Choi Young Joon and Park Ji Hwan, the two men are always at each other’s throat. With an unending fight and spirit to come out on top, they continue to battle on opposite ends, neither planning on conceding. With each step comes their attempt at winning and they go to extreme ends to ensure that the other feels defeated. The 'Our Blues' teaser shows their absolute shock and disbelief at the love interests of their children and they refuse to accept the relationship.

Watch below.

‘Our Blues’ is the upcoming story of 14 people who live on Jeju Island. They are all from different walks of life and have a strong sense of individuality but their presence in the same place brings out happy and healing as well as sad and devastating stories to light. The show includes a star studded cast of Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Han Ji Min, Cha Seung Won, Uhm Jung Hwa and more who will each tell their tales in unique ways. Presented in an omnibus format, all eyes are on the premiere of the show.

‘Our Blues’ airs its first episode on April 9 on tvN at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST).

