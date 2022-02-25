‘Our Blues’ Teaser OUT NOW: Kim Woo Bin, Shin Min Ah and more submerge into the chaotic life of Jeju Island

In the ‘Our Blues’ teaser, Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Han Jimin, Kim Woo Bin, Uhm Junghwa, etc. are each living their own lives in Jeju. In particular, the popular couple Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin are captured in the teaser, attracting attention. However, the two do not meet during the drama.

In addition, Lee Byung Hun took on the role of Lee Dong Seok, a trucker who was born in Jeju, and heralded his transformation into a rough and rugged man in the rural village of Jeju. It is impressive not only to speak a dialect, but also to wear work pants and shout “Gola Gola” at the market and “Egg, egg, tofu tofu” in a truck.

Shin Min Ah takes on the role of Min Seon Ah, a woman with a story who came to Jeju, and works with Lee Byung Hun. In addition, Cha Seung Won plays Choi Han Soo, who returns to his hometown of Jeju as a perfect city man, and Lee Jung Eun plays Jeong Eun Hee, a stubborn fish shop owner who is reunited with her first love, Choi Han Soo, who returns after 30 years.

Han Jimin transforms into Lee Young Ok, a first-year haenyeo, and works with Kim Woo Bin, who plays captain Park Jeong Joon, who has a clear and warm nature. In addition, Uhm Jung Hwa takes on the role of Go Mi Ran, who returns to Jeju, exhausted from the difficult city life. The two-shot of Kim Hye Ja and Ko Doo Shim in the Jeju market also draws attention.

'Our Blues' is a drama that contains support for all life standing at the end, climax, or beginning of life. It tells the story of the sweet and bitter life of various characters in an omnibus format against the backdrop of warm and lively Jeju as well as the cold and rough sea.

