‘Our Blues’ tops most buzzworthy drama list as Seo Hyun Jin & Seo Ye Ji rank atop drama actor list

Rankings dramas and actors that generated the most buzz, the lists for the first week of June have been released. These weekly lists are based on data spanning the dramas and actors who created the most buzz across news articles, social media posts, online communities and more, and tvN’s ‘Our Blues’ has risen to the top once again!

This comes ahead of the omnibus series’ last two episodes, spanning over a weekend. Last week, ‘Our Blues’ had ranked at number 2 on the weekly list, and has now reclaimed the top spot once again.

The top 10 most buzzworthy dramas for the first week of June are as follows:

tvN’s Our Blues SBS’ Why Her? tvN’s Eve KBS2’s Bloody Heart JTBC’s Cleaning Up MBC’s Doctor Lawyer tvN’s Sh**ting Stars KBS2’s It’s Beautiful Now KBS2’s Gold Mask SBS’ Woori the Virgin

Meanwhile, with ‘Why Her?’ debuting at number 2 on the list of dramas, leading lady Seo Hyun Jin has debuted atop the list of drama actors for this week. Her co-star, Hwang In Yeop debuts at number 8. Also a new entry in the top 10 this week, as tvN’s new series ‘Eve’ debuted on the drama list at number 3, the revenge-romance drama’s leading lady Seo Ye Ji ranked at number 2 on the list of drama actors.

Check out the top 10 most buzzworthy K-drama actors for the first week of June, below: