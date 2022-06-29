Our Blues, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, Thirty-Nine & more: Which is your favourite slice of life K-Drama of 2022?

Throughout the years, K-Dramas have brought us some iconic series that fall in the Slice of Life genre. From ‘Reply 1988’ to ‘Hospital Playlist’, ‘Run On’, ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ and more, the years have offered us some heartwarming dramas that we keep revisiting whenever in need of comfort and easy familiarity.

Halfway through the year, 2022 has also brought us some gems when it comes to the Slice of Life genre. Beginning with tvN’s ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ that premiered in February, Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin’s story drew us into the late 1990s, and immersed us into an impactful period of youth and life.

Then came ‘Thirty-Nine’, also premiering in February, which introduced us to the life, love, and losses of three best friends on the brink of turning forty. With April, came ‘Our Blues’ and ‘My Liberation Notes’. ‘Our Blues’, an omnibus series, introduced us to people standing in different areas of their lives, set against picturesque Jeju Island. Meanwhile, ‘My Liberation Notes’ followed three siblings as they stepped into their journey of breaking away from daily life’s monotony, and seeking fulfilment and freedom.

Out of these engrossing Slice of Life dramas, which is your personal favourite? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below: